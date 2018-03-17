COMING SUNDAY | New kayaking opportunities coming to Mahoning River
This Memorial Day weekend, people will get the opportunity to see the Mahoning River when Mahoning River Adventures of Cuyahoga Falls begins renting kayaks and equipment at the Canoe City MetroPark, 75 N. Leavitt Road, May 25. They will also transport kayakers and their equipment to the Swift MetroPark for a two-hour self-guided trip or Rotary Park in Newton Falls for a six-hour self-guided trip. This will be the first time a kayak livery service will be available on the Mahoning River in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.
Read MORE in Sunday's VINDICATOR and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- March 17, 2018 6:41 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SUNDAY
- September 24, 2016 midnight
Time to rethink Mahoning River
- October 15, 2017 midnight
Retired attorney honored with dinner
- June 11, 2017 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Penn State summer classes
- June 30, 2016 midnight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.