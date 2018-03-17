COMING SUNDAY | New kayaking opportunities coming to Mahoning River

This Memorial Day weekend, people will get the opportunity to see the Mahoning River when Mahoning River Adventures of Cuyahoga Falls begins renting kayaks and equipment at the Canoe City MetroPark, 75 N. Leavitt Road, May 25. They will also transport kayakers and their equipment to the Swift MetroPark for a two-hour self-guided trip or Rotary Park in Newton Falls for a six-hour self-guided trip. This will be the first time a kayak livery service will be available on the Mahoning River in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

