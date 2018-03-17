COMING SUNDAY | DiPiero, friends return with songwriters show
YOUNGSTOWN
Country music songwriting great Bob DiPiero will return to Ford Family Recital Hall on May 18 with his American Made songwriters show. Joining him will be fellow Nashville songwriters Gary Burr and Victoria Shaw.
DiPiero, who is a Liberty native and a Youngstown State University graduate, has become an annual visitor to Ford theater, bringing his songwriters show the past five years.
In his unique show, he and two fellow songwriters sit in a semi-circle on stage and take turns playing the hit songs that they have written on acoustic guitars, while trading laughs and sharing background stories.
The show, which benefits Compass Family and Community Services, will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, $50 and $75 and go on sale Monday at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264, and at the DeYor Center for the Performing Arts box office, 260 W. Federal St.
Read MORE in Sunday's VINDICATOR and Vindy.com
