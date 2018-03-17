COMING SUNDAY | Community response makes Brookfield church financially whole again

March 17, 2018 at 3:37p.m.

The pastor of small Brookfield United Methodist Church said the response from the community after a late January robbery is a blessing. The community got into the spirit after someone broke in through one of the church’s preschool windows and stole all the community funds. The next day, six people came to deliver cash and checks. Within a month, the church received enough donations to make it whole again.

