COMING SUNDAY | Boardman's new fire station behind schedule

March 17, 2018 at 3:42p.m.

Construction of Boardman Township’s new main fire station on Market Street was supposed to be complete March 17, but project leaders say it likely won’t be completed until early May. A truss redesign led to some delays, and contractors also have been beset by poor weather, fire Chief Mark Pitzer said. Aside from the timeline delay, trustees said they are happy with other aspects of the project.

