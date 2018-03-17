COMING SUNDAY | Boardman's new fire station behind schedule
Construction of Boardman Township’s new main fire station on Market Street was supposed to be complete March 17, but project leaders say it likely won’t be completed until early May. A truss redesign led to some delays, and contractors also have been beset by poor weather, fire Chief Mark Pitzer said. Aside from the timeline delay, trustees said they are happy with other aspects of the project.
Read MORE in Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- March 17, 2018 6:15 p.m.
Boardman fire station completion likely delayed until May
- July 7, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Construction progressing on Boardman's new fire station
- January 22, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Boardman trustees get fire station update
- October 6, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Boardman fire station project slated to come in under budget
- August 26, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Boardman officials plan safety services memorial at new fire station
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.