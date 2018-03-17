Youngstown to pay $40,425 for wayfinding system

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city signed a $40,425 contract with an Akron company to provide wayfinding signs to help people better navigate downtown and the surrounding areas.

The board of control approved the contract Thursday with Ellet Neon Signs. The company submitted the lowest of six proposals for the signs.

The city received grants from local foundations to fund the project and will have the employees in the traffic engineering department install the signs, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

The signs should arrive shortly and the installation work will be finished sometime this summer, Shasho said.

The project includes signs for parking and places of interest for motorists.

“It’s to help people find their way downtown,” Shasho said.

The plan was first considered 31/2 years ago, but stalled two years ago because a proposal from Studio Graphique of Cleveland, hired by the city for $26,000 to design the project, provided a $300,000 estimate.