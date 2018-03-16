Youngstown police raids net drugs, arrests

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit on Thursday served search warrants at two different homes investigating drug activity.

About 5:45 p.m. at a home on South Bon Air Avenue on the West Side, officers found two digital scales, several pills and a bottle of fentanyl. Arrested on possession of drug charges was Michael C. Vasvari, 34, who lists the home as his address.

About 6:40 p.m., officers served a warrant at a home in the 300 block of Breaden Street on the South Side. There they found a box of shotgun shells, suspected crack cocaine and $821 cash. David Johnson, 33, who lists the home as his address, was arrested.