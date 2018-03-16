BREAKING: Mohip finalist for another job – in Fargo

Youngstown to install signs designating parking, points of interest

March 16, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city signed a $40,425 contract with an Akron company to provide wayfinding signs to help people better navigate downtown and the surrounding areas.

The board of control approved the contract Thursday with Ellet Neon Signs. The company submitted the lowest of six proposals for the signs.

The project includes signs for parking and places of interest for motorists.

“It’s to help people find their way downtown,” Shasho said.

