Woman faces sex solicitation charges

AUSTINTOWN

A Barberton woman faces charges of soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools. Police arrested Angela Lagray, 38, of Prospect Street, early Thursday. Police answered an ad Lagray is accused of posting on a website “used for escort services,” the report said. The ad, titled “The Candy Store Is Open,” allegedly detailed a number of sexual acts Lagray was willing to perform for pay, according to the report. She will appear in Mahoning County Area Court at 1 p.m. Monday.

Plea in teen-sex case

SEBRING

A Sebring man pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Travis Dick, 27, of South 15th Street, received one-year probation, $1,250 in fines and credit for 15 days served in jail from Judge Joseph Houser in Mahoning County Area Court.

Dick faced four felony charges and 15 misdemeanors after investigators found conversations on his phone in which he asked a juvenile to send him pictures while she was in the shower. Dick pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of sexual imposition. As a condition of probation, he will undergo a psychological assessment and complete any necessary treatment. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Cops find handgun

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a 9mm handgun Wednesday after chasing a man who ran from officers after a traffic stop on the South Side, reports said.

Police tried to pull over a car about 1:55 p.m. at Hudson and West Dewey avenues driven by Tequan Rushton, 23, of Pasadena Avenue, for impeding the flow of traffic.

Instead, Rushton drove away before stopping, jumping out and running away. Officers chased him on foot and caught him at a home in the 300 block of West Earle Avenue.

Reports said Rushton had a loaded magazine of 9mm ammunition as well as 100 pills in his pockets. A police dog searched the driveway and officers found a 9mm handgun. Rushton was taken to the Mahoning County jail on drug and weapons charges. His arraignment hearing is today in municipal court.

Boil alert issued

BROOKFIELD

Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office issued a boil-water alert Thursday for the areas of state Route 7 north of Warren-Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane and Wyngate Manor Mobile Home Park. Residents should boil tap water used for drinking from three to five minutes.

More Digest on A4