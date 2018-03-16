BREAKING: I-680 fatal update: Police say alcohol not a factor

Winner gets nearly $5M in restaurant's Queen of Hearts game

March 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

CLEVELAND

A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.

The crowd at Grayton Road Tavern hooted and hollered Wednesday when the latest entry drawn in the Queen of Hearts game picked the right number to reveal the game's namesake on a board of playing cards.

WJW-TV reports the winner is a man from Hinckley who opted to remain anonymous for now.

The jackpot was about $5.5 million. Under the game rules, the tavern keeps $550,000 of that to launch the next round of the game in May.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900