Warren man gets 4-year prison term for Austintown robbery

YOUNGSTOWN — A 19-year-old Warren man will serve four years in prison for the armed robbery of an Austintown liquor store.

Kahmaree Bush, of Nevada Avenue, stole cash from the register of Raccoon Road Beer & Wine in September.

Bush held the cashier at gunpoint while she emptied the register.

Visiting Judge Thomas J. Pokorny this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Bush to three years on a count of aggravated robbery with an additional year on a firearm specification.