Two Boardman men indicted for child rape

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted two Boardman men on charges related to inappropriate sexual conduct with minors.

Robert W. Boyd, 47, of West Boulevard faces one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition along with three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The indictment describes three victims between the age of 14 and 17 involving crimes that took place between April 2016 and March 2017.

Brandon Domer, 19, of Firnley Avenue faces two counts of rape.

In January, the mother of a 12-year-old girl with special needs told police she found Domer having sex with her daughter.

The grand jury also indicted Mandy Hale and Christopher Thompson, both 37 and of Struthers, on charges of illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

The charges stem from the second raid in four months to turn up evidence of methamphetamine production at Hale’s Moore Street home.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Justin Pitts, 31, Railroad Street, Hanoverton; Alyssa Dimuzio, 21, Main Street, Salem; Russell Wagner, 58, Salem Unity Road, Salem; John Wagner, 31, Salem Unity Road, Salem; and Michelle Dimuzio, 42, East Third Street, Salem, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and two counts of grand theft.

Luis Mateo IV, 19, Sixth Street, Campbell, two counts of aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications and one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Brandon Jones, 26, McGuffey Road, Lowellville, escape and obstructing official business.

Christina E. Roberts, 41, Radcliffe Avenue, Austintown, and Brandon Bennett, 34, West Ravenwood Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Sean Patrick Conroy, 37, New Road, Austintown, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Jacob M. Marshall, 25, Crestview Avenue, Warren, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business.

Stephen Alexander Rivers, 23, Boardman Boulevard, Boardman, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, failure to stop after accident and two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Marshawn D. Cole, 26, East Maryland Avenue, Sebring, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Preston Cunningham, 43, Camden Avenue, failure to notify change of address.

Elizabeth Durick, 37, Main Street, Leetonia, possession of heroin, possessing drug-abuse instruments and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of detention facility.

Rodell Franklin, 43, Sherwood Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Eric Gibbs, 38, Southern Boulevard, receiving stolen property.

Robert Wilson Jr., 28, Fifth Avenue, illegal possession of weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

David M. Dietz, 41, Lydia Lane, Canfield, extortion and telecommunications harassment.

Jason S. Klass, 43, North 15th Street, Sebring, failure to notify change of address.