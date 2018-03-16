Tim Ryan introduces bipartisan $800M bill to fight drug, opioid abuse
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan introduced a bipartisan Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) 2.0 to authorize about $800 million in new funding to fight prescription drug and opioid abuse.
The bill would also increase criminal penalties on manufacturers that don’t report suspicious orders or keep proper diversion protocols in place and provide first-responder training and fund the expansion of specialized courts to treat veterans.
“I understand the damage the opioid epidemic causes in neighborhoods in every ZIP code each and every day,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “In my state of Ohio, fatal drug overdoses have been the leading cause of accidental death since 2007. Heroin and opiate addiction is destroying lives, disrupting families, and destabilizing communities. It is imperative that we work to stem this tide.”
More like this from vindy.com
- May 19, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Ohio senators introduce bipartisan bill to increase opioid treatment access
- April 28, 2017 12:50 p.m.
US Rep. Tim Ryan co-sponsors bill to address Ohio drug epidemic
- June 23, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Senate health care bill would worsen opioid crisis, lawmakers say
- March 31, 2017 12:39 p.m.
Portman discusses opioid issues during clinic stop
- October 27, 2017 midnight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.