Tariffs lift hopes for jobs in US mill towns

In the heart of America's diminished steel country, support for President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports is broad and bipartisan. It is tempered, though, by a strong streak of realism.

Trump's tariffs are expected to raise U.S. prices for steel and aluminum. That would help domestic producers and create several hundred new steelworker jobs.

But the tariffs aren't going to return American steel anywhere close to its peak output in the 1970s. Even some steelworkers feel it in places like Canonsburg, Pa., about 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

The details of the Trump administration's tariffs - 25 percent on foreign steel, 10 percent on aluminum - are still unclear, and that helps explain why they are likely to have limited effect.

The president exempted Canada and Mexico temporarily while they renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with the U.S. Other countries also want to be excused. European nations are threatening to retaliate with tariffs against some American products.