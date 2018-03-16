Surplus food/clothing

March 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and kids’ clothing giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Please take bags and identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000