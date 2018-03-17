State officials believe all safety rules followed in I-680 fatal crash

YOUNGSTOWN

State officials say they think all safety procedures were followed Thursday after a worker who was part of a brush-clearing crew on Interstate 680 died after he was hit by an SUV.

Erica Hawkins, deputy director of communications for Ohio Department of Transportation, said Friday, however, if a city police investigation finds any flaws in the crew’s procedures ODOT will investigate, but she added it appears all safety rules were followed.

“At this point, we don’t think that was the case [that precautions weren’t taken],” Hawkins said.

Killed in the accident about 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the highway was worker John Pasko.

Police said an SUV driven by Daniel Bondi, 73, somehow hit Pasko, who was underneath the Market Street overpass.

Police said Bondi may have had a medical emergency before the accident, but Friday they were releasing few details on the accident. Bondi was taken by ambulance after the accident to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

It appeared that Bondi’s SUV also struck a wood chipper. Paramedics had a white sheet over the front of the SUV and part of the wood chipper Thursday, shielding Pasko’s body from onlookers.

Police would not comment Friday, except to say an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.