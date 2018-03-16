Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1246.940.37
Aqua America, .71 33.49-0.22
Avalon Holdings,2.11-0.09
Chemical Bank, .2757.720.30
Community Health Sys.4.54 0.09
Cortland Bancorp, .2824.00-1.00
Farmers Nat., .1614.20-0.15
First Energy, 1.44 33.670.25
Fifth/Third, .5233.57-0.05
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.000.00
FNB Corp., .4814.380.02
General Motors, 1.5237.830.15
General Electric, .9214.360.09
Huntington Bank, .28 16.02-0.02
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.530.05
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92115.280.33
Key Corp, .3420.91-0.01
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 28.82-0.41
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 180.270.81
PNC, 2.20157.99-0.10
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60156.63-1.86
Stoneridge 25.150.12
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.940.05
Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.
