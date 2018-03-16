Selected local stocks

March 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1246.940.37

Aqua America, .71 33.49-0.22

Avalon Holdings,2.11-0.09

Chemical Bank, .2757.720.30

Community Health Sys.4.54 0.09

Cortland Bancorp, .2824.00-1.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.20-0.15

First Energy, 1.44 33.670.25

Fifth/Third, .5233.57-0.05

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.000.00

FNB Corp., .4814.380.02

General Motors, 1.5237.830.15

General Electric, .9214.360.09

Huntington Bank, .28 16.02-0.02

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.530.05

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92115.280.33

Key Corp, .3420.91-0.01

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 28.82-0.41

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 180.270.81

PNC, 2.20157.99-0.10

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60156.63-1.86

Stoneridge 25.150.12

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.940.05

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000