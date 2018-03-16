Roof's sister accused of bringing weapons onto school campus

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The sister of the man sentenced to die for killing nine people at a South Carolina church in 2015 has been arrested at her school and charged with bringing pepper spray, a knife and marijuana onto the campus.

Morgan Roof, 18, was arrested Wednesday at A.C. Flora High School after a school administrator contacted the school resource officer, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.

She is charged with two counts of carrying a weapon on school grounds and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

No one was hurt.

A judge set her bond at $5,000 and said she could not return to the school.

Staff/wire reports