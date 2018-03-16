Reminder: Mahoning County OVI checkpoint is this weekend

March 16, 2018 at 11:10a.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will take place in the county on Saturday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

The task force reminds those participating in St. Patrick's Day events not to drink and drive.

