Reminder: Mahoning County OVI checkpoint is this weekend

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will take place in the county on Saturday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

The task force reminds those participating in St. Patrick's Day events not to drink and drive.