Reminder: Mahoning County OVI checkpoint is this weekend
CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will take place in the county on Saturday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.
The task force reminds those participating in St. Patrick's Day events not to drink and drive.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 27, 2017 10:25 a.m.
Task force plans OVI checkpoint this weekend
- May 26, 2017 10:10 a.m.
OVI Task Force has sobriety checkpoints this weekend
- November 16, 2017 12:13 p.m.
OVI checkpoint set this weekend in Mahoning County
- August 26, 2016 12:19 p.m.
OVI Task Force to have sobriety checkpoints Saturday and Sunday in Mahoning County
- July 14, 2017 11:48 a.m.
Mahoning OVI task force plans Saturday checkpoint
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.