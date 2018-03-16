Prayer walking set in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
Mark Geppert will be hosted by Ohio Valley Adult and Teen Challenge, 100 Broadway, to teach the public to fight the spiritual forces of darkness through prayer walking. The events will take place at 6:30 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Saturday. A free-will love offering will be taken. Lunch and snacks will be provided by Teen Challenge.
