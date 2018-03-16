Plea in teen-sex case

SEBRING

A Sebring man pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Travis Dick, 27, of South 15th Street, received one-year probation, $1,250 in fines and credit for 15 days served in jail from Judge Joseph Houser in Mahoning County Area Court.

Dick faced four felony charges and 15 misdemeanors after investigators found conversations on his phone in which he asked a juvenile to send him pictures while she was in the shower. Dick pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of sexual imposition. As a condition of probation, he will undergo a psychological assessment and complete any necessary treatment. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.