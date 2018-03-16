METRO DIGEST || Prayer walking

Oil City man arrested on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an Oil City, Pa., man was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop on the South Side.

Officers pulled over a car driven by Jerold Wiggins, 38, for an improper turn at Indianola Avenue and Hunter Street. Police searched Wiggins because officers could smell marijuana coming from his car.

In his pockets Wiggins had a bag of suspected crack cocaine, a dose of suspected heroin and a marijuana cigarette, reports said.

Prayer walking set in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Mark Geppert will be hosted by Ohio Valley Adult and Teen Challenge, 100 Broadway, to teach the public to fight the spiritual forces of darkness through prayer walking. The events will take place at 6:30 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Saturday. A free-will love offering will be taken. Lunch and snacks will be provided by Teen Challenge.

Holocaust specialist to speak at Chaney

YOUNGSTOWN

Jesse McClain, a Holocaust education specialist from the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, will speak at Chaney High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Monday to a class of students and their parents in Room 251.

The students are studying ethnicities in teacher Angela Dooley’s English language arts class and read “Night,” Elie Wiesel’s book about his life as a teenager in a Nazi concentration camp.

Samantha Mickey, a Youngstown State University senior and student teacher, reached out to McClain about visiting the Chaney class upon learning he had taught more than 4,000 students about the Holocaust. This will be McClain’s first time presenting at a city school.

Battery acid splashed on woman’s face

BRISTOVILLE

A Bristol Township woman called the Trumbull County 911 Center about 6:35 p.m. Thursday seeking medical help after battery acid was splashed in her face, causing it and her lips to burn. She rinsed the affected area with baking soda.

She told 911 dispatchers she was home alone when she called, but that her roommate was present when she was splashed. The victim did not indicate whether the splashing was accidental. The seriousness of her injury is unknown. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.