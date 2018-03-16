Ohio man ends eating at Chipotle streak after 500 days

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.

Bruce Wayne ended his streak Wednesday after grabbing a meal at the Tiffin Chipotle branch.

Wayne ended his streak in style, the Findlay Courier reports, by donning a Batsuit and ordering mini quesadillas because “leather isn’t very forgiving.”

Wayne broke the record for the most consecutive meals at the Mexican fast-food restaurant in December at 426 days. Chipotle pledged a $4,260 donation to Seneca-based Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment, in honor of the $10-a-day average Wayne spent over the 426 days.

In a post on his Instagram Tuesday, Wayne says “it isn’t just the end of one adventure; it’s the start of a new one.”