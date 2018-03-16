Ohio judge declares 3 pursuing compensation as wrongly imprisoned
CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge in Cleveland has declared that three men were wrongfully imprisoned for nearly two decades in a 1995 murder.
Cleveland.com reports the judge’s declaration for Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt is part of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit. It’s also a step in their effort to seek compensation for their time behind bars through the Court of Claims.
The men eventually would get about $1.5 million each under the proposed deal.
They have long denied killing 19-year-old Clifton Hudson. The case against them unraveled when attorneys learned a prosecutor hid reports raising doubt about their guilt.
A judge freed them and ordered a new trial in 2015. The charges were dropped when prosecutors decided not to pursue another trial.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 23, 2017 8 p.m.
Ohio paying 2 men declared wrongfully imprisoned $1.45M each
- May 10, 2017 9:15 a.m.
Ohio proposal aims to clarify wrongful imprisonment payments
- January 24, 2017 3:15 p.m.
Prosecutors: Girl kept in basement prison with chains, cuffs
- November 14, 2017 midnight
Nuisance property
- April 19, 2017 3:29 p.m.
Ohio judge releases man imprisoned 23 years for woman’s slaying
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.