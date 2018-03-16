BUSINESS DIGEST

New entities file

COLUMBUS

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted on Thursday announced 9,634 new entities filed to do business in Ohio throughout the month of February, down from the 10,204 entities formed during the same month in 2017. Husted also announced that 80 percent of all new businesses are started online through Ohio Business Central, which launched in 2013.

GM to do Cruise AV

DETROIT

After more than a year of building test vehicles for development of its self-driving technology, General Motors on Thursday announced it will build production versions of its Cruise AV at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan. Roof modules for GM’s self-driving vehicles will be assembled at its Brownstown, Mich., plant.

The Cruise AV, which the company plans to commercialize in 2019, is the first production-ready vehicle built from the ground up to operate safely on its own with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls.

GM will invest more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities. Roof-module production has begun and production of the fourth generation Cruise AV is expected to begin in 2019.

Tariffs lift hopes for jobs in US mill towns

In the heart of America’s diminished steel country, support for President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports is broad and bipartisan. It is tempered, though, by a strong streak of realism.

Trump’s tariffs are expected to raise U.S. prices for steel and aluminum. That would help domestic producers and create several hundred new steelworker jobs.

But the tariffs aren’t going to return American steel anywhere close to its peak output in the 1970s. Even some steelworkers feel it in places like Canonsburg, Pa., about 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

The details of the Trump administration’s tariffs – 25 percent on foreign steel, 10 percent on aluminum – are still unclear, and that helps explain why they are likely to have limited effect.

The president exempted Canada and Mexico temporarily while they renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with the U.S. Other countries also want to be excused. European nations are threatening to retaliate with tariffs against some American products.

Roof’s sister accused of bringing weapons onto school campus

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The sister of the man sentenced to die for killing nine people at a South Carolina church in 2015 has been arrested at her school and charged with bringing pepper spray, a knife and marijuana onto the campus.

Morgan Roof, 18, was arrested Wednesday at A.C. Flora High School after a school administrator contacted the school resource officer, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.

She is charged with two counts of carrying a weapon on school grounds and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

No one was hurt.

A judge set her bond at $5,000 and said she could not return to the school.

Staff/wire reports