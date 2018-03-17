Mohip finalist for another job – in Fargo

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown schools CEO Krish is one of four finalists for the superintendent's job in the Fargo (N.D.) School District, a news outlet there is reporting.

He is to be interviewed Monday.

The other three candidates are Dr. Robert Arnold, assistant superintendent for the Campbell County School District near Lynchburg, Va.; Dr.. Rupak Gandhi, an assistant superintendent for Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs, Col.; and Dr. Barbara Hickman, adjunct faculty member for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.

This is the second job for which Mohip has recently been named a finalist. Last weekend, the Boulder (Colo.) Valley School District posted clips of his interviews with its board on YouTube.