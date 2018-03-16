Mercy Health — Youngstown to acquire Prima

By Kalea Hall

khall@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health-Youngstown plans to acquire Prima Health Care by the third quarter of this year.

Leaders at both Mercy Health-Youngstown and Prima, a multispeciality private medical group, feel the acquisition will make them stronger and will improve the care they provide.

The move expands Mercy Health’s footprint since Prima has offices in Columbiana and Salem, where Mercy previously had a small presence.

“Mercy Health has invested resources in growing technology and medical advances as well as the physician network and this is an example of how we can continue to expand our ministry into another area of the Mahoning Valley,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer of Mercy Health.

Mercy Health-Youngstown already has about 70 primary-care physicians and advanced practice providers and the acquisition will take the hospital to 100.

“It really continues our focus on providing more access of care to the community,” said Donald Kline, chief executive officer of Mercy Health-Youngstown.

In addition to its Columbiana and Salem offices, Prima also has a North Lima office. No changes will occur in Prima locations, providers or staff, Dr. Steven DeMaiolo, chief executive officer of Prima, said.

“This will improve the care we are able to deliver in the communities we serve,” he added.

Prima and Mercy previously worked together to improve patient access to health care. The focus for both is “improving the health status of the Mahoning Valley,” Dr. DeMaiolo said.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of changes in health care, and there’s a lot of issues that need to be addressed, and those have always been a focus for Prima and Mercy.” Dr. DeMaiolo said. “If that improves the care for people in the Mahoning Valley, then that’s what we are both about.”

In February, Cincinnati-based Mercy Health, which runs local Mercy hospitals in Youngstown, Boardman and Warren, and Maryland-based Bon Secours Health System announced their intent to merge.

Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio. The system includes assets of $6.8 billion and nearly 500 care facilities.

Bon Secours Health System is a not-for-profit Catholic health system sponsored by Bon Secours Ministries and founded by the Sisters of Bon Secours. Bon Secours owns, manages, or has joint ventures with 20 hospitals and 27 post-acute care facilities or agencies.

Executives at both Mercy Health and Bon Secours expect to complete this merger by the end of the calendar year.