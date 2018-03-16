Marchionda pretrial hearing postponed until April

YOUNGSTOWN — A pretrial hearing today for downtown property developer Dominic Marchionda and his affiliated businesses on 105 criminal counts was postponed until April 3.

Marchionda of Poland has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, aggravated theft, tampering with records, telecommunications fraud and receiving stolen property.

The Oct. 2, 2017, indictment accused him of a Ponzi scheme “to funnel government money” to the developer through the businesses “to live his lavish lifestyle and enrich himself.”