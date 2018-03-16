Man wounded at Youngstown North Side nightclub parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm early today in the parking lot of a North Side nightclub.

Officers were called about 2:25 a.m. for shots fired in the parking lot of Club Vortex, 221 Belmont Ave., and learned a man there was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by someone he called “a hero in a green Dodge Charger” and had a bullet wound in the arm.

The man told police a fight broke out inside the club and then continued outside, where someone fired a gun in the air.

Hospital personnel recovered a spent bullet from the man’s arm for police.