Man wounded at Youngstown North Side nightclub parking lot
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm early today in the parking lot of a North Side nightclub.
Officers were called about 2:25 a.m. for shots fired in the parking lot of Club Vortex, 221 Belmont Ave., and learned a man there was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by someone he called “a hero in a green Dodge Charger” and had a bullet wound in the arm.
The man told police a fight broke out inside the club and then continued outside, where someone fired a gun in the air.
Hospital personnel recovered a spent bullet from the man’s arm for police.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 27, 2017 midnight
Police: No indication of terrorism link in Cincinnati nightclub shooting
- November 15, 2017 10:05 a.m.
Man wounded on city's West Side wanted by cops
- December 6, 2016 9:55 a.m.
UPDATE | Police ID firefighter shot on Youngstown's North Side
- September 26, 2016 9:43 a.m.
'Bae' takes aim at would-be robbers on the East Side
- March 26, 2017 4:47 p.m.
Gunfire at hip-hop nightclub in Cincinnati kills 1, injures 15
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.