Man found guilty in death of Ohio State student

COLUMBUS (AP) — A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.

Jurors spend five hours deliberating Tuesday before reaching their decision on the charges 30-year-old Brian Golsby faced in the death of Reagan Tokes. Tokes’ family wept as the jury read their verdict on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

Tokes’ body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles southwest of Columbus. Police previously said they matched Golsby’s DNA evidence from the woman’s car.

Jurors will meet again today to decide if Golsby should receive the death penalty.

Golsby’s attorney argues he should be spared because he didn’t plan the murder, and instead panicked before shooting Tokes.