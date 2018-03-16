Joe Maxx coffee shop moving to another downtown spot

March 16, 2018 at 2:00p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Joe Maxx Coffee shop in downtown Youngstown served its final brew at its current location at 47 E. Federal St. today. The shop is moving to the Youngstown Business Incubator-owned Semple Building at 265 W. Federal St. Mike Avey, the owner of the company, said he intends to resume business operations in early April.

Joe Maxx Coffee opened downtown in 2011 and has since grown to include locations in Las Vegas, Denver and Englewood, Fla.

