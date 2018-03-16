I-680 fatal update: Police say alcohol not a factor
YOUNGSTOWN — Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor after an SUV Thursday struck a state worker clearing brush on Interstate 680 south, killing the worker, John Pasko.
The SUV driver, Daniel Bondi, 73, remains in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was taken after the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 15, 2018 1:39 p.m.
UPDATE | One fatality at I-680 accident
- February 5, 2018 12:54 a.m.
UPDATE: Two killed in I-680 wreck had left their cars
- December 19, 2016 12:28 p.m.
Emergency crews at scene of SUV accident on I-680
- September 25, 2016 5:31 p.m.
Newton Falls bicyclist, 19, killed in crash this morning
- June 15, 2017 11:59 a.m.
UPDATE | Police say suspect died in collision after high-speed I-680 chase
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.