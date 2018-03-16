I-680 fatal update: Police say alcohol not a factor

March 16, 2018 at 9:41a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor after an SUV Thursday struck a state worker clearing brush on Interstate 680 south, killing the worker, John Pasko.

The SUV driver, Daniel Bondi, 73, remains in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was taken after the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

