Holocaust specialist to speak at Chaney

YOUNGSTOWN

Jesse McClain, a Holocaust education specialist from the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, will speak at Chaney High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Monday to a class of students and their parents in Room 251.

The students are studying ethnicities in teacher Angela Dooley’s English language arts class and read “Night,” Elie Wiesel’s book about his life as a teenager in a Nazi concentration camp.

Samantha Mickey, a Youngstown State University senior and student teacher, reached out to McClain about visiting the Chaney class upon learning he had taught more than 4,000 students about the Holocaust. This will be McClain’s first time presenting at a city school.