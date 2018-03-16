GM to do Cruise AV
DETROIT
After more than a year of building test vehicles for development of its self-driving technology, General Motors on Thursday announced it will build production versions of its Cruise AV at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan. Roof modules for GM’s self-driving vehicles will be assembled at its Brownstown, Mich., plant.
The Cruise AV, which the company plans to commercialize in 2019, is the first production-ready vehicle built from the ground up to operate safely on its own with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls.
GM will invest more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities. Roof-module production has begun and production of the fourth generation Cruise AV is expected to begin in 2019.
