GM to do Cruise AV

March 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

DETROIT

After more than a year of building test vehicles for development of its self-driving technology, General Motors on Thursday announced it will build production versions of its Cruise AV at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan. Roof modules for GM’s self-driving vehicles will be assembled at its Brownstown, Mich., plant.

The Cruise AV, which the company plans to commercialize in 2019, is the first production-ready vehicle built from the ground up to operate safely on its own with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls.

GM will invest more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities. Roof-module production has begun and production of the fourth generation Cruise AV is expected to begin in 2019.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900