Free tax preparation Saturday in Girard

GIRARD — Members of the Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment have joined together with the Emmanuel Community Care Center to offer free tax preparation by trained tax preparers from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Community Care Center, 2 N. Main St.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in filers may be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis after those with appointments. Call 330-545-4301 to schedule an appointment.

This opportunity is available for filers under the age of 59 and for those whose annual income is $54,000 or below.

Filers must bring a valid photo ID, Social Security cards for themselves and all dependents, a copy of 2017’s federal and state returns, bank account information, all wage and earning forms, interest and dividend statements, Affordable Health Care statements and any other tax-related forms.