Finamore to resign as Liberty law director at trustees' request

LIBERTY

Mark Finamore, Liberty Township law director, plans to resign from his position Monday per the request of two trustees.

He will continue to be legal counsel for several other Trumbull County townships, including Hubbard, Bazetta and Hartford.

Finamore, who was Liberty’s legal adviser for 26 years, said it came to his attention that Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar were considering asking Finamore to resign and hire Cherry L. Poteet, an attorney with Daniel Daniluk LLC.

Poteet had no comment as to whether she would accept the job should she be given an official offer.

In a conversation between Finamore and Clebone, Finamore said Clebone explained he views Finamore as a competent and effective legal adviser, and has heard praise from around the county on his work. But Clebone wanted to make changes on how some things are done in Liberty, which may start with some personnel changes.

