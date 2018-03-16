Dairy Queen locations to host free cone day

March 16, 2018 at 1:28p.m.

Staff report

Dairy Queen locations throughout the Mahoning Valley will offer guests a free small cone Tuesday in celebration of the first day of spring in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

In 2017, local DQ locations raised more than $39,000 through its year-round fundraising for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

