Court backs Texas activist who challenged county gun ban
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has ruled in favor of a gun-rights activist who had complained that county officials were unlawfully barring firearms from being brought into a public building.
The Court of Appeals for the 1st District of Texas found in favor of Terry Holcomb Sr. by ruling, in part, that Waller County had no standing to sue Holcomb in 2016 because a complaint he lodged should have been heard by the state attorney general's office.
Thursday's finding reversed a lower-court ruling.
Holcomb had challenged the county's ban on license-holders from bringing a firearm into the county government building.
The county northwest of Houston took the unusual step of suing Holcomb, with officials explaining at the time they hoped a ruling would clarify state law on gun restrictions.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 14, 2018 midnight
US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'
- June 12, 2017 1:18 p.m.
URGENT | Another appeals court blocks Trump's revised travel plan
- September 18, 2016 midnight
Mich. man denied gun wins key appeal
- January 19, 2018 2:30 p.m.
Supreme Court to rule on Trump travel ban
- February 15, 2018 11:45 a.m.
Appeals court declares Trump travel ban unconstitutional
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.