Cops find handgun

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a 9mm handgun Wednesday after chasing a man who ran from officers after a traffic stop on the South Side, reports said.

Police tried to pull over a car about 1:55 p.m. at Hudson and West Dewey avenues driven by Tequan Rushton, 23, of Pasadena Avenue, for impeding the flow of traffic.

Instead, Rushton drove away before stopping, jumping out and running away. Officers chased him on foot and caught him at a home in the 300 block of West Earle Avenue.

Reports said Rushton had a loaded magazine of 9mm ammunition as well as 100 pills in his pockets. A police dog searched the driveway and officers found a 9mm handgun. Rushton was taken to the Mahoning County jail on drug and weapons charges. His arraignment hearing is today in municipal court.