Boil alert issued
BROOKFIELD
Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's Office issued a boil-water alert Thursday for the areas of state Route 7 north of Warren-Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane and Wyngate Manor Mobile Home Park. Residents should boil tap water used for drinking from three to five minutes.
