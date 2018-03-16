BREAKING: I-680 fatal update: Police say alcohol not a factor

Boil alert issued

March 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

BROOKFIELD

Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's Office issued a boil-water alert Thursday for the areas of state Route 7 north of Warren-Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane and Wyngate Manor Mobile Home Park. Residents should boil tap water used for drinking from three to five minutes.

