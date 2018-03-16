Births

March 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman HOSPITAL

Scott and Ava Metzenroth, Cortland, boy, March 14.

Christopher and Lisa Depaola, Youngstown, girl, March 14.

John and Jennifer Culp, Mineral Ridge, boy, March 14.

Mary Volsko and Michael Riley, Youngstown, girl, March 14.

Catherine Lazorchak and Garrett Crucian, Youngstown, boy, March 14.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Matthew and Jennifer Bauman, Youngstown, boy, March 14.

Roy and Arlene Mullet, West Farmington, girl, March 14.

Olivia Hamler and Brent Lough, Newton Falls, boy, March 15.

Steven and Brittany Knoedler, Girard, girl, March 15.

UPMC Horizon

Stephen and Courtney Poullas, Youngstown, boy, March 13.

