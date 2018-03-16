Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman HOSPITAL
Scott and Ava Metzenroth, Cortland, boy, March 14.
Christopher and Lisa Depaola, Youngstown, girl, March 14.
John and Jennifer Culp, Mineral Ridge, boy, March 14.
Mary Volsko and Michael Riley, Youngstown, girl, March 14.
Catherine Lazorchak and Garrett Crucian, Youngstown, boy, March 14.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Matthew and Jennifer Bauman, Youngstown, boy, March 14.
Roy and Arlene Mullet, West Farmington, girl, March 14.
Olivia Hamler and Brent Lough, Newton Falls, boy, March 15.
Steven and Brittany Knoedler, Girard, girl, March 15.
UPMC Horizon
Stephen and Courtney Poullas, Youngstown, boy, March 13.
