Battery acid splashed on woman's face
BRISTOVILLE
A Bristol Township woman called the Trumbull County 911 Center about 6:35 p.m. Thursday seeking medical help after battery acid was splashed in her face, causing it and her lips to burn. She rinsed the affected area with baking soda.
She told 911 dispatchers she was home alone when she called, but that her roommate was present when she was splashed. The victim did not indicate whether the splashing was accidental. The seriousness of her injury is unknown. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
