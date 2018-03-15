Zoppe Family Circus coming to Canfield Fairgrounds
CANFIELD — The Zoppe Family Circus is returning to the Canfield Fairgrounds May 16-20 for 12 shows.
Tickets are $9 ($6 for children 18 and under) and will go on sale at canfieldfair.com on April 2, and in person at the fairgrounds April 16.
Founded in 1842, the Zoppe Family Circus is a one-ring circus under the big top featuring acrobats, equestrian showmanship, canine tricks, clowns and plenty of audience participation.
“We are excited to give our community a chance to experience a classic Italian circus under the big tent,” said Dave Dickey, Canfield Fair Board president.
