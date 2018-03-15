YSU trustees to approve ACE contract, hire special assistant to Tressel

By Justin Wier

jwier@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Board of Trustees’ university affairs committee has approved the selection of Mike Sherman to serve in the newly created position of special assistant to the president.

He will oversee the Division of Institutional Effectiveness, which includes Institutional Research and the Division of Student Success.

The job listing put the salary range between $100,323 and $120,000.

YSU President James P. Tressel said he spent his first few years at the university regaining stability and rebuilding its brand. Now its reached the point where the university requires a person dedicated to developing a plan for the future.

The university’s current strategic plan extends to 2020. One of Sherman’s main duties will be leading the effort to develop the next plan.

While Sherman was selected after a national search process, his professional history echoes that of the man he will assist.

Sherman began as a professor at Youngstown State University in 1985 and served as the university’s vice provost for academic administration from 2005 until May 2010.

He served as senior vice president and provost of the University of Akron while Tressel served as its vice president of strategic engagement.

Tressel said he learned from Sherman at Akron, and noted that Sherman’s history in the Ohio public university system brings invaluable experience to YSU.

“For us to have the opportunity to have someone with this background to lead us into this next phase is, in my opinion, a bonus,” Tressel said.

Only six to eight candidates applied for the position, Tressel said, in part because the desired qualifications were high.

Also, the university is one step closer to approving a contract with the Association of Classified Employees union.

The university affairs committee moved Wednesday to ratify a contract the union approved last week. The full board likely will approve the contract at today’s meeting.

“I’m hoping with the contract ratification, we’re turning a corner and things are looking brighter,” said Connie Frisby, president of YSU-ACE.

The union includes accountants, carpenters, electricians, customer-service workers, custodians, clerks, secretaries and others across all university departments.

Details of the likely pact have not been publicly disclosed.

The last time a contract was under negotiation between ACE and YSU, the board of trustees voted 7-0 in 2015 to implement the contract despite the union’s rejection.

The board also approved spring commencement speakers during Wednesday’s committee meetings.

Grammy-winning composer Bill Bodine will address graduates of the College of Creative Arts and Communication, the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at the 2:30 p.m. ceremony.

Brian Wolf, executive director of the Marion G. Resch Foundation, will address graduates of the Williamson College of Business Administration, Beeghly College of Education and College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at the 9:30 a.m. ceremony.