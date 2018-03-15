Youngstown-Warren Chamber celebrates 25 years

BOARDMAN — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber touted its upcoming 25th anniversary this year at its annual meeting today to celebrate its 2017 accomplishments.

The chamber was formed in 1993.

Chamber President and CEO James Dignan encouraged guests at the annual meeting at Mr. Anthony's Banquet Center to support this year's TJX Companies development project in Lordstown.

TJX wants to invest $160 million to build a HomeGoods distribution center where 1,000 will be employed.

"This is not a small deal," he said. "This is an opportunity for us. I ask you for your support."

Also at the event, the chamber awarded Ian Beniston, executive director of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp.; Matt Martin, executive director of the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership; Gary Soukenik, president and CEO of Seven Seventeen Credit Union; and Craig Butler, director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com