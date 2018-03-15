Youngstown cops arrest Pa. man on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an Oil City, Pa., man was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop on the South Side.

Officers pulled over a car driven by Jerold Wiggins, 38, for an improper turn at Indianola Avenue and Hunter Street. Police searched Wiggins because officers could smell marijuana coming from his car.

In his pockets Wiggins had a bag of suspected crack cocaine, a dose of suspected heroin and a marijuana cigarette, reports said.