Youngstown cops arrest Pa. man on drug charges

March 15, 2018 at 10:32a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an Oil City, Pa., man was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop on the South Side.

Officers pulled over a car driven by Jerold Wiggins, 38, for an improper turn at Indianola Avenue and Hunter Street. Police searched Wiggins because officers could smell marijuana coming from his car.

In his pockets Wiggins had a bag of suspected crack cocaine, a dose of suspected heroin and a marijuana cigarette, reports said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000




bedroom, bath
$