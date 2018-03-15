Watch us at annual chamber gathering at 11 a.m.

Watch Vindy.com at 11 a.m. Thursday for a live broadcast from the annual luncheon meeting of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

Business reporter Kalea Hall descends upon the event at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

In the buildup to the 11:45 start, Kalea will talk live with some of the honorees and the chamber leadership.

She will be live on vindy.com from 11 a.m. until about 11:45 a.m.

The annual gala will present:

• William G. Lyden, Jr. Spirit of the Valley Award: Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (Ian Beniston, Executive Director) and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (Matt Martin, Executive Director)

• Donald Cagigas Spirit of the Chamber Award: Gary Soukenik, President and CEO, Seven Seventeen Credit Union

• Chairman's Political Achievement Award: Craig Butler, Director, Ohio EPA