Canfield students prohibited from participating in National Walkout

By Kalea Hall

and Amanda Tonoli

news@vindy.com

CANFIELD

Buses blocked the entrances and exits at Canfield High School on Wednesday and a police officer stood outside when the National School Walkout protest against gun violence started at 10 a.m.

No students walked outside of the school, but instead went into an auditorium to acknowledge the walkout.

Several hundred of them also stayed home.

The district saw high absenteeism with 400 students out of 1,000 at the high school staying home Wednesday and later attributed it in a news release to “the hysteria being created by outside forces” including local news coverage and social media.

A week prior, leaders of Canfield School District, including Superintendent Alex G. Geordan, sent a letter to parents explaining that students could face disciplinary action if they actually walked out of school.

The letter dated March 8 cites “... the unpredictability of a large group of students leaving the building and the potential for this to result in what would be deemed a ‘material and substantial disruption’ to the school day.”

It adds: “A disruption is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct and may result in disciplinary actions for students who participate.”

School leaders previously said they felt supporting or refuting the walkout was too political.

In the letter sent to parents, school leaders noted a concern for the safety of students on walkout day.

“We struggle with the thought of them leaving their buildings on a well-advertised day and time and may be inadvertently placing themselves in danger should they elect to participate,” the letter reads.

The district, however, also posts its high school bell schedule on its website along with an events calender.

While district spokeswoman Renee English said in a statement, “It is our hope that people will stop putting fear into our students so that they can enter our buildings ready to learn,” students gave a different account for the absenteeism.

“I feel that the letter from the superintendent and administrators instilled a level of fear and uncertainty in both students and parents that really wasn’t there before its release,” said Vince Patierno, a junior. “That uncertainty led to many students and parents of students wanting to avoid the situation and walkout all together by staying home.”

At the same time, Patierno also credited the administration for “taking the time to speak to any student who may have concerns they wish to voice.”

Contributor: Billy Ludt, staff reporter.