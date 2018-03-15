Struthers to have nearly $500,000 extra for 2018 general fund

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

The city of Struthers’ general fund will increase by nearly $500,000 for the 2018 fiscal year.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Terry Stocker said the 2018 operating budget is $5,324,496 – a $495,710 increase over the 2017 budget – and includes recommended wage increases for all city hall and street department employees as well as most department heads. The budget also includes appropriations for improvements to the courts, parks and equipment acquisitions for the police and fire departments.

The city’s budget and finance committee met before the council meeting to discuss the proposed budget.

With the exception of some disagreements regarding appropriations for certain wage increases, council was largely in agreement with the budget’s numbers and will meet again at 5 p.m. Wednesday for further discussion before bringing it to the floor for a vote.

The lawmakers also discussed a proposed plan to build an additional vehicle bay onto the main fire station on Elm Street. The bay would allow the department to park its patrol truck inside, which they hope will better protect it from the elements.

Stocker presented council with a pair of conceptual sketches depicting how the bay would connect to the existing structure. Councilman-at-large Michael Patrick asked if the addition would slow or otherwise derail the planning and building of a new fire station. Stocker said the bays would have no impact but would be an asset to the city in the future, regardless of whether a new station is built.

The fire bays will be further discussed at a police and fire committee meeting after the finance and legislation meeting Wednesday.