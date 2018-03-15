WARREN

The Raymond John Wean Foundation is presenting a Neighborhood SUCCESS – 2018 Share the Learning event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the foundation offices, 147 W. Market St., for an evening of celebrating the 2017 grantee collective efforts.

Neighborhood SUCCESS, a foundation program, awards grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 each year. Since 2008, the program has provided $1.6 million to over 485 grassroots projects.

This annual Share the Learning event features multimedia presentations highlighting successes and key learning from resident-led projects awarded funds from the March 1, 2017, through Feb. 28, 2018, funding cycle.