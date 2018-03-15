Several injured in multiple vehicle crash

Associated Press

DAYTON

A Regional Transit Authority bus collided with multiple vehicles in Ohio, leaving several people injured including two children with life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the children, age 7 and 8, injured in Tuesday night’s crash were in critical condition. Authorities said alcohol and speed likely were factors in the collision in the Dayton suburb of Harrison Township.

The sheriff’s office said the crash report wasn’t yet available.

A preliminary investigation shows a Cadillac traveling southbound struck one vehicle and hit the bus, causing the bus to veer off the side of the road. The bus re-entered the road and struck a minivan.

Authorities say the bus and the minivan traveled down an embankment into a parking lot, where the bus hit a parked car.